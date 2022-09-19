Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 519 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $45,656.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,639.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Hussein Mecklai sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $801,000.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 871 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $72,449.78.

On Thursday, July 28th, Hussein Mecklai sold 17,375 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $1,428,051.25.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $28,040.10.

Impinj stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 2.19. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Impinj by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Impinj by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 8.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

