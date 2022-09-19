IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 687,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 245,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,156. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The company has a market cap of $50.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. IMV has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 248.82% and a negative net margin of 31,764.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
