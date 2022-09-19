IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 687,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

IMV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 245,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,156. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The company has a market cap of $50.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. IMV has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 248.82% and a negative net margin of 31,764.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IMV Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IMV Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMV Get Rating ) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of IMV worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Featured Articles

