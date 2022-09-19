Insider Buying: Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Insider Acquires £7,989.80 in Stock

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Rating) insider John Frederick Wilson acquired 39,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,989.80 ($9,654.18).

Shares of CKT stock opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.26) on Monday. Checkit plc has a one year low of GBX 18.88 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 59 ($0.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.28. The firm has a market cap of £23.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

