Insider Buying: Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Director Acquires $2,418,746.13 in Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CLVT opened at $10.57 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

