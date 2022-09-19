Insider Buying: Future Metals NL (ASX:FME) Insider Purchases 188,605 Shares of Stock

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME – Get Rating) insider Jardee Kininmonth bought 188,605 shares of Future Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,575.63 ($16,486.45).

Jardee Kininmonth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Future Metals alerts:

On Friday, June 24th, Jardee Kininmonth bought 350,000 shares of Future Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($36,713.29).

Future Metals Stock Performance

About Future Metals

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Future Metals NL engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for precious metals, such as platinum, palladium, iridium, osmium, rhodium, and ruthenium. The company owns a 100% interest in the Panton Platinum Group Metals Project (Panton PGM) consisting of three granted mining leases covering a total area of approximately 23 square kilometers located in the East Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Future Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.