Insider Buying: International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Director Acquires $125,000.00 in Stock

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $127.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.90 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in International Business Machines by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.