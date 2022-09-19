Insider Buying: Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Acquires 12,556 Shares of Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 12,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mativ alerts:

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,663.60.

On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $273,162.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.

Mativ Stock Up 4.7 %

Mativ stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 318,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $796.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $426.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

About Mativ

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.