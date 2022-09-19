Insider Buying: New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Buys 28,300 Shares of Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUXGet Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. acquired 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,986.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,873,510 shares in the company, valued at C$31,885,480.72.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Silvercorp Metals Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,900.00.

New Pacific Metals Price Performance

New Pacific Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

