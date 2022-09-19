Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells 9,921 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total transaction of $1,608,094.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $99,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.03. 2,455,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

