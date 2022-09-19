Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,178. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Cowen decreased their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,436,000 after purchasing an additional 392,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,125,000 after buying an additional 492,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

