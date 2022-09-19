Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $61,574.10 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 11,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $61,574.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,749,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Wednesday, August 31st, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 24,215 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $145,532.15.

On Monday, August 29th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 42,670 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $256,446.70.

CompoSecure Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.