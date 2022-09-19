Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $61,574.10 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 11,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $61,574.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,749,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 24,215 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $145,532.15.
- On Monday, August 29th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 42,670 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $256,446.70.
CompoSecure Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of CMPO stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
About CompoSecure
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
