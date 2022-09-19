Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $900,600.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00.

EQH opened at $29.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equitable by 20.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $773,363,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,386,000 after buying an additional 220,775 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,116,000 after buying an additional 240,905 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

