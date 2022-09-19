Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells 3,110 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, James Winston King sold 1,166 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $85,269.58.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.20. 1,150,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $128.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.