Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Director Sells $91,468.00 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.0 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.