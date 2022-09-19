Insider Selling: Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) COO Sells $357,438.40 in Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $357,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,030,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kinetik Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 144.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $335.57 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

