Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) VP Sells 2,314 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) VP Roger Holliday sold 2,314 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $12,102.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roger Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantronix alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Roger Holliday sold 2,314 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $11,963.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $12,644.98.

On Monday, September 12th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $12,847.12.

On Friday, September 9th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $13,071.72.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $13,139.10.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Roger Holliday sold 2,446 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $15,140.74.

On Monday, August 29th, Roger Holliday sold 2,447 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $15,929.97.

Lantronix Price Performance

Lantronix stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. 238,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,652. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 25.0% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.