Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Sells 3,143 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,639,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,602. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.55. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Okta to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

