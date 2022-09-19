Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells 30,760 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.91. 4,639,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.55.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $174,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Okta by 5,021.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.73.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.