Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells 30,760 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTAGet Rating) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OKTA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.91. 4,639,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.55.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $174,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Okta by 5,021.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.73.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

