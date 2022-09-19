Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Sells $36,868.20 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 357,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,601. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $76.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after buying an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after buying an additional 866,654 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 31.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after acquiring an additional 523,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $11,425,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

