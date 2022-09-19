Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 77,824 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Samsara Trading Down 1.9 %

IOT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.39. 1,928,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.