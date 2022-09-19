Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Sells 7,316 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $64,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Mccord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jennifer Mccord sold 1,250 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $10,625.00.

Sumo Logic Stock Down 1.7 %

SUMO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.02. 1,281,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $950.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.28. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth $76,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.