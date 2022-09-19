Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells 102,500 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded up $2.71 on Monday, hitting $155.00. 1,996,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,881. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.72 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,288,000 after acquiring an additional 172,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $688,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

