Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.23.

Insulet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $255.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.26. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

