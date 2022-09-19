International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM stock opened at $126.42 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.