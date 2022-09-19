Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $6.08 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $6.08 or 0.00032046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $71.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00089651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00080565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00020894 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007747 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 260,545,978 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.