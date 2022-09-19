Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $4.82 on Friday. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $122.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

