Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,600 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 707,100 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 381.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 52.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Trading Up 3.4 %

Intrepid Potash stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,798. The firm has a market cap of $581.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

