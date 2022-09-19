Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 716,957 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 7.0% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $408,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,432,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

