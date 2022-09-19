Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 195,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 218,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 120,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS OMFL opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.