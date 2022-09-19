Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,334 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

