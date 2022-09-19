Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 6%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.99. 44,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,367,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVTA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Invitae Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $668.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. The business had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Invitae by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Invitae by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,012,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Recommended Stories

