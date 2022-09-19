ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IACC traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,350. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IACC. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period.

About ION Acquisition Corp 3

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

