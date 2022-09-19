IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $438,600.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,404,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,531,424.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $478,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPG Photonics stock opened at $88.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after buying an additional 933,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 557,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after buying an additional 427,524 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after buying an additional 415,842 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.43.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

