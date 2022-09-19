iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 942.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 294,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after buying an additional 180,467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,632. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

