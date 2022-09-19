iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.37. 344,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,617,366. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

