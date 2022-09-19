iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.26. 227,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,316. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $174.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.49.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

