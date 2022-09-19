iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940,583 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after acquiring an additional 824,503 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after acquiring an additional 607,129 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after acquiring an additional 514,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,563,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,912. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

