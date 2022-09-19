iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Position Trimmed by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

AOR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.29. 1,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,338. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $57.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

