iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $60.56. 1,671,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,784,230. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

