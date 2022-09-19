iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 981,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMXC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.08. 311,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,438. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

