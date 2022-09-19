iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Bay Rivers Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Bay Rivers Group cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 183,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,710,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,255,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,726 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

