iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $18,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,029,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 968.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after buying an additional 83,612 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $12,792,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $224.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,228. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.76.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

