iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $103.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $107.83.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

