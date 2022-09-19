iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 627.4% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $109.94 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 28,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,148. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.12.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.161 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.