iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $109.94 during trading hours on Monday. 10,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,148. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

