iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 230.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,549 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.00. 124,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,431. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.06.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.