iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,949,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,201,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,747,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,277. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.36. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $66.72.

