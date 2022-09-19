ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) PT Lowered to GBX 280 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ITMPF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITM Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITM Power from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $355.00.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.