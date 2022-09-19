ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITMPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ITM Power from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

ITMPF stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

