Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 2.5 %

Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $556.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,138,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,619 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth $2,284,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.5% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 340,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 60,222 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $278,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

