Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRNGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 2.5 %

Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $556.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,138,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,619 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth $2,284,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.5% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 340,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 60,222 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $278,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

